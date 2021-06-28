London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The famed Wimbledon queue may be missing this year due to coronavirus restrictions but just being at the All England Club carried "special resonance" for fans braving the rain on Monday.

Due to the Grand Slam event being given test status by the British Government, 21,000 spectators a day -- or half the normal capacity -- are allowed on the grounds.

Last year's tournament was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Once the gates opened at 0900GMT, spectators poured through after proving they had a negative Covid-19 test.

Despite the grey skies and rain which delayed the start of play, nothing could dampen their spirits.

Rosemary and Alvaro have been regular visitors since the "early 2000s".

"This has special resonance this year due to what happened in 2020," Rosemary, who first attended the tournament as a student in the 1970s, told AFP.

"We have been coming for many many years and love it and missed it hugely last year.

"However, we were impressed how the All England Club paid out first round prize money to the players who would have been here as especially for the younger players it gave them a bit of a leg up."Rosemary was particularly keen to take a photo of the board which displays the day's line-up on the outside courts as Dominik Koepfer, a university friend of their son, was scheduled to play.