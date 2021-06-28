UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Grass Is Greener For Wimbledon Spectators After Year's Absence

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 04:50 PM

Grass is greener for Wimbledon spectators after year's absence

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The famed Wimbledon queue may be missing this year due to coronavirus restrictions but just being at the All England Club carried "special resonance" for fans braving the rain on Monday.

Due to the Grand Slam event being given test status by the British Government, 21,000 spectators a day -- or half the normal capacity -- are allowed on the grounds.

Last year's tournament was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Once the gates opened at 0900GMT, spectators poured through after proving they had a negative Covid-19 test.

Despite the grey skies and rain which delayed the start of play, nothing could dampen their spirits.

Rosemary and Alvaro have been regular visitors since the "early 2000s".

"This has special resonance this year due to what happened in 2020," Rosemary, who first attended the tournament as a student in the 1970s, told AFP.

"We have been coming for many many years and love it and missed it hugely last year.

"However, we were impressed how the All England Club paid out first round prize money to the players who would have been here as especially for the younger players it gave them a bit of a leg up."Rosemary was particularly keen to take a photo of the board which displays the day's line-up on the outside courts as Dominik Koepfer, a university friend of their son, was scheduled to play.

Related Topics

Student Money May 2020 Event All Government Wimbledon Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE is Egypt’s largest trade partner in Middle E ..

21 minutes ago

NYUAD completes research study for treatment of ca ..

36 minutes ago

Ajman DED signs cooperation agreement with ICO

1 hour ago

Al Jalila Foundation announces Michel Salgado its ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 2,040 new COVID-19 cases, 1,988 reco ..

2 hours ago

Minister of Tolerance, Dominican Ambassador boosti ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.