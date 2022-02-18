UrduPoint.com

'Grateful' Gu Wins Halfpipe Gold For Third Medal Of Beijing Games

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2022 | 11:40 AM

'Grateful' Gu wins halfpipe gold for third medal of Beijing Games

Zhangjiakou, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Californian-born Chinese sensation Eileen Gu said she felt "a deep-seated sense of gratitude" after winning her second gold of the Beijing Olympics and third medal overall in Friday's halfpipe.

The 18-year-old set the seal on a hugely successful Games with another commanding performance, clinching the title before she had even started her third and final run.

Gu switched from representing the US to China in 2019 and she said that winning her third medal felt like a "coming-together moment".

"The over-riding emotion is this deep-seated sense of gratitude and resolution -- this all coming together, years and years in the making," she said, wearing a panda hat after the victory ceremony.

"It's like letting out a deep breath." Gu became the first athlete to win three Olympic medals in three different freestyle skiing disciplines, after claiming gold in Big Air and silver in slopestyle in Beijing.

She was hotly tipped to add the halfpipe title after topping Thursday's qualifying, and she wasted no time in laying down a marker in the final with a first-run score of 93.25.

That put her in first place and she raised the bar further on her second run, scoring 95.25 to put the title within her reach.

Her victory was confirmed while she waited at the top of the halfpipe for her final run, and she spent several moments hugging her coaches before making her way down with a relaxed and joyous victory lap.

"I was very emotional at the top and I chose to do a victory lap because I felt like for the first time I really deserved it and I really earned it," she said.

"It was a great punctuation on this amazing journey up to the Olympics."Canada's Cassie Sharpe took silver on 90.75 points, while another Canadian, Rachael Karker, claimed bronze on 87.75.

Related Topics

Resolution China Beijing Panda 2019 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze All From Top

Recent Stories

realme Lifts the Curtain on realme 9i to Show Wher ..

Realme Lifts the Curtain on realme 9i to Show Where Real Power and Master Qualit ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy’s Maritime Exercise Seaspark-2022 ..

Pakistan Navy’s Maritime Exercise Seaspark-2022 Commences

19 minutes ago
 OPPO Announces Strategic Partnership in Mobile Ima ..

OPPO Announces Strategic Partnership in Mobile Imaging with Hasselblad

24 minutes ago
 Argentine Ambassador Mr Leopoldo Francisco Sahores ..

Argentine Ambassador Mr Leopoldo Francisco Sahores paid visits at UVAS Ravi Camp ..

36 minutes ago
 PM to address public meeting in Mandi Bahauddin to ..

PM to address public meeting in Mandi Bahauddin today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>