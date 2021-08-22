UrduPoint.com

Grealish Bags First Goal In Man City Cruise, Liverpool Beat Burnley

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 12:40 AM

Grealish bags first goal in Man City cruise, Liverpool beat Burnley

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Jack Grealish scored his first goal for Manchester City as the Premier League champions thrashed Norwich 5-0, while title rivals Liverpool extended their perfect start with a 2-0 victory against Burnley on Saturday.

Grealish marked his home debut following his British record £100 million ($136 million) move from Aston Villa with a close-range effort to double City's lead after Tim Krul's own goal opened the floodgates at the Etihad.

Aymeric Laporte, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez netted in the second half to ensure City bounced back from last weekend's defeat at Tottenham.

Despite Grealish making the perfect start on his home debut, it was Gabriel Jesus who caught the eye in an unfamiliar role on the right of a front three.

"One of the reasons why I'm a manager is when you can work with people like Gabriel," said Guardiola.

"He was involved in three of our goals and is an incredibly important player for us." It was the Brazilian forward's volleyed cross in the seventh minute that forced City's opener as Grant Hanley attempted to clear but instead hit Norwich goalkeeper Krul as the ball looped into the net.

Jesus was the creator again on 22 minutes when his cross reached Grealish at the far post and bounced in off the England midfielder.

Laporte scored in the 64th minute with a close-range finish after Norwich failed to clear a corner.

Jesus provided his third assist of the afternoon as Sterling tapped in after 71 minutes before Mahrez grabbed City's fifth with a simple finish in the 84th minute.

At Anfield, Liverpool earned a second successive wins thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane, but Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was angry with the Premier League's new dictate for lenient refereeing.

Jota scored Liverpool's first goal in the 3-0 win at Norwich last weekend and the Portugal forward gave Klopp's men the lead again with an 18th minute header from Kostas Tsimikas' cross.

smg-kca/dj

Related Topics

Liverpool Norwich Lead Portugal Post From Manchester City Premier League Tottenham Million

Recent Stories

Dortmund crash to first defeat against Freiburg in ..

Dortmund crash to first defeat against Freiburg in 11 years

41 minutes ago
 Jakobsen wins Vuelta sprint to reclaim green jerse ..

Jakobsen wins Vuelta sprint to reclaim green jersey

1 hour ago
 Over 4 Million Lebanese to Run Out of Water in Com ..

Over 4 Million Lebanese to Run Out of Water in Coming Days Over Power Shortages ..

1 hour ago
 Rugby Championship: Second round at a glance

Rugby Championship: Second round at a glance

1 hour ago
 Italy asks Chile to extradite 'Operation Condor' c ..

Italy asks Chile to extradite 'Operation Condor' criminals

1 hour ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.