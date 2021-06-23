UrduPoint.com
Grealish Starts For England Against Czech Republic At Euro 2020

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Grealish starts for England against Czech Republic at Euro 2020

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :England manager Gareth Southgate brought in Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka in a rejigged attack for their final group match against the Czech Republic at Euro 2020 on Tuesday.

Manchester United's Harry Maguire is also back in the side after recovering from injury as one of four changes in total, with Kyle Walker returning at right-back.

Both teams have already qualified for the last 16 but the result at Wembley will determine who finishes top of Group D.

There was a clamour for Southgate to make attacking changes after a flat performance in last week's 0-0 draw against Scotland and he will hope the introduction of Grealish and Saka will inject some creativity.

Captain Harry Kane leads the line despite heavy criticism over his lacklustre performances so far while Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are not in the squad because they are self-isolating due to coronavirus protocols.

Manchester City's Phil Foden is also not in the squad.

The Czech Republic named an unchanged side from the one that drew 1-1 with Croatia, with Patrik Schick, who has scored three goals so far at Euro 2020, up front.

Starting line-ups: England (4-2-3-1) Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips; Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish; Harry Kane Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG) Czech Republic (4-2-3-1) Tomas Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celustka, Tomas Kalas, Jan Boril; Tomas Soucek, Tomas Holes; Lukas Masopust, Vladimir Darida (capt), Jakub Jankto; Patrik Schick Coach: Jaroslav Silhavy (CZE) Referee: Artur Dias (POR) afpMANCHESTER UNITED

