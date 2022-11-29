UrduPoint.com

Great Barrier Reef Risks 'in Danger' World Heritage Listing

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Great Barrier Reef risks 'in danger' World Heritage listing

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Australia's Great Barrier Reef should be added to a list of "in danger" World Heritage sites, according to UN experts who warned the fading wonder has been "significantly impacted" by climate change.

A UNESCO-tasked report said on Monday warming seas and agricultural pollution had put the reef at risk and that its resilience had been "substantially compromised".

The Great Barrier Reef is one of Australia's premier tourist drawcards and putting it on the in-danger list could substantially tarnish its allure for international visitors.

UNESCO considered listing the reef after a damning report in 2021 but held off following intense lobbying from Australia's previous conservative government.

It first raised the alarm about the reef's deterioration in 2010.

The Australian Marine Conservation Society said the reef supported 60,000 jobs and generated Aus$6 billion ($4 billion) in revenue every year.

Australian Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek acknowledged the reef was under threat but said putting it on UNESCO's "World Heritage in Danger" list would be a step too far.

"We'll clearly make the point to UNESCO that there is no need to single the Great Barrier Reef out in this way," she told reporters.

"If this World Heritage Site is in danger, then most World Heritage Sites around the world are in danger from climate change." World Wildlife Fund spokesman Richard Leck said the UNESCO recommendations should be accepted by the government.

"These UNESCO recommendations are a reminder it is our choice to give the world's most iconic reef the best chance of survival," he said.

Marine biologist Jodie Rummer said the UNESCO report showed Australia had more work to do.

"Our action now will determine the frequency and severity of marine heatwaves the reef will face over the coming years," she said.

The report, written by experts from the International Union for Conservation of Nature and UNESCO, acknowledged Australia's commitment to protecting the reef.

But it found that despite the "unparalleled science and management efforts", the reef still faced "considerable pressures" linked to climate change and pollution from agricultural runoff.

Australian scientists reported in May that 91 percent of the reef's coral had been damaged by bleaching after a prolonged summer heatwave.

It was the first time on record the reef had suffered bleaching during a La Nina weather cycle, when cooler ocean temperatures would normally be expected.

Conservative prime minister Scott Morrison was voted out earlier this year in favour of a centre-left government promising greener policies and greater climate action.

A UNESCO spokesperson told AFP that "a constructive dialogue is ongoing with the current government".

A site must have "outstanding universal value" to be included on UNESCO's world heritage list.

A spot on the list usually means boosted tourism and improved access to funds and scientific expertise.

Only three sites have ever been dropped from the heritage list completely.

Related Topics

Weather Prime Minister World Australia United Nations SITE May From Government Best Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Saidpur Village inhabited by Muslims, Hindus, and ..

Saidpur Village inhabited by Muslims, Hindus, and Sikhs before 1947

36 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2022

10 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th November 2022

15 minutes ago
 Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronal ..

Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronaldo eyes progress

8 hours ago
 Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesets ..

Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesetsk, Put Into Orbit - Defense Mi ..

8 hours ago
 Beale returns to Rangers as manager

Beale returns to Rangers as manager

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.