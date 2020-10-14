UrduPoint.com
Great Barrier Reef's Corals In Steep Decline

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 09:10 AM

Great Barrier Reef's corals in steep decline

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Half of the Great Barrier Reef's corals have died over the past 25 years, scientists said Wednesday, warning that climate change is irreversibly destroying the underwater ecosystem.

A study published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society Journal found an alarming rate of decline across all sizes of corals since the mid-1990s on the vast World Heritage-listed reef off Australia's northeastern coast.

Larger species, such as branching and table-shaped corals, have been affected hardest -- almost disappearing from the far northern reaches of the reef.

"They're typically depleted by (up to) 80 or 90 percent compared to 25 years ago," report co-author and James Cook University professor Terry Hughes told AFP.

"They make the nooks and crannies that fish and other creatures depend on, so losing big three-dimensional corals changes the broader ecosystem." Aside from its inestimable natural, scientific and environmental value, the 2,300-kilometre-long (1,400-mile-long) reef was worth an estimated $4 billion a year in tourism revenue for the Australian economy before the coronavirus pandemic.

The reef is at risk of losing its coveted world heritage status because of ocean warming -- fuelled by climate change -- damaging its health.

Changes in ocean temperatures stress healthy corals, causing them to expel algae living in their tissues -- draining them of their vibrant colours in a process known as bleaching.

Back-to-back mass bleaching events in 2016 and 2017 prompted the government to downgrade the long-term outlook for the world's largest living organism to "very poor".

Mass bleaching was first seen on the reef in 1998 -- at the time, the hottest year on record -- but as temperatures continue to soar it frequency has increased, shrinking the reef and making it harder to recover.

