UrduPoint.com

Great Duane Back As Unloved World Champion Springboks Go To Australia

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 10:20 AM

Great Duane back as unloved world champion Springboks go to Australia

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Star South Africa forward Duane Vermeulen is set to play again after a serious injury as the successful but criticised Springboks head to Australia on Thursday for major Rugby Championship challenges.

The veteran back-row forward had ankle surgery in June and, after missing the six-match home leg of the world champions' season, should be available for a September 12 Test against Australia.

South Africa, who completed back-to-back wins in Gqeberha over Argentina last weekend, face the Wallabies again the following weekend, then meet arch foes New Zealand twice.

Home advantage often decides clashes against Australia and New Zealand will be champing at the bit to knock the long-time leaders of the world rankings off their perch.

Coronavirus travel restrictions mean Australia will host the remaining nine matches in the annual southern hemisphere championship.

Vermeulen acted as a 'water boy' in the two Argentina internationals and his quicker-than-expected recovery has gladdened head coach Jacques Nienaber.

"Duane has been outstanding in training and is taking contact," said the successor to Rassie Erasmus, who returned to his director of rugby role after coaching the Springboks to 2019 World Cup glory.

Although Jasper Wiese acquitted himself well in the middle of the back row during July and August, the absence of Vermeulen was felt.

The 35-year-old is not only an outstanding forward in tight and loose exchanges, but a key asset to captain Siya Kolisi when it comes to on-field leadership.

Despite a series win over the British and Irish Lions and two convincing victories over Argentina, the no-frills approach of South Africa has come under fire.

New Zealand coach Ian Foster said that watching the Springboks' second Test against the Lions "put me to sleep".

"It has become a very tight, almost risk-free type of series.

Teams are almost afraid to play, they are relying on a low-risk strategy." - 'Caveman tactics' - Columnist and former Ireland fly-half Tony Ward described much of the fare produced by the Springboks and Lions as "caveman tactics".

"The players, pretty much to a man, revert to caveman tactics in pursuit of a plan driven by over-hyped, ego-obsessed coaches." Commentator and former England centre Jeremy Guscott labelled the Springboks "one trick ponies", believing that teams who match the South African at the breakdowns are on their way to victory.

Fly-half Handre Pollard, who contributed 64 of the 164 points scored by South Africa in six home internationals this season, was unmoved by the criticism.

"For us, it is not about entertaining. Test match rugby is about winning. At the moment, we are doing pretty well, so for now, if it is not broken, there is no need to fix it.

"We will just keep doing what we are doing and people can criticise as much as they want. We believe in it and that is the only thing that matters," was his retort.

A notable absentee when the Springboks and the Argentine Pumas board a jet to Australia will be 2019 World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit.

He underwent surgery after sustaining a shoulder injury in the second Test against the Lions when illegally tackled by South Africa-born Lions winger Duhan van der Merwe.

The flanker is now in a race against the clock to be fit for Tests in Wales, Scotland and England during November.

In his absence, Nienaber switched Franco Mostert from lock to loose forward and introduced Lood de Jager to the second row.

Apart from Du Toit, retired loosehead prop Tendai 'The Beast' Mtawarira is the only other Springbok in the 2019 World Cup final starting line-up who will not travel to Australia.

Related Topics

Africa Fire World Australia Water Jasper Man Springbok Van Wales Ireland Argentina South Africa June July August September November 2019 From Race Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th August 2021

2 hours ago
 UN asks for $187.3 million for quake-hit Haiti

UN asks for $187.3 million for quake-hit Haiti

8 hours ago
 UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Alg ..

UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Algeria

11 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new edition of national strategic ..

11 hours ago
 Leading US paper highlights Pakistan's drive to pl ..

Leading US paper highlights Pakistan's drive to plant 10 billion trees to combat ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.