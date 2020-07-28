UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Great White Shark Kills Woman Off US Coast

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

Great white shark kills woman off US coast

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :A woman was killed by a great white shark in a rare attack off the coast of Maine in the northeast of the United States, authorities said Tuesday.

The 63-year-old was swimming near Bailey Island -- close to the state's biggest city of Portland -- when she was attacked on Monday, according to Maine's marine department.

It is only the second shark attack on record in Maine, where cold waters usually deter swimmers, and the first that was fatal.

Authorities named the victim as Julie Dimperio Holowach, 63, from New York City.

Patrick Keliher, head of the Maine Department of Marine Resources, said Holowach had been wearing a wetsuit.

Kayakers brought her to shore, where an emergency medical team declared her dead.

A tooth collected at the scene confirmed that she had been attacked by a great white shark, Keliher told reporters.

Sharks have been sighted in various places off the northeast US coast in recent weeks, particularly around Long Island in New York.

Sightings are also common around Cape Cod, in Massachusetts, where a surfer was killed by a great white in September 2018.

Great whites swim to the region to hunt for one of their preferred foods -- seals.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Portland New York United States September Women 2018 From

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

6 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

6 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

51 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 43,000 COVID-19 t ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy and Emirates NBD go live with the UA ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak meets with students participati ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.