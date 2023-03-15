UrduPoint.com

Greece: 46.8% Blame All Governments For Train Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Greece: 46.8% blame all governments for train accident

ATHENS , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The latest opinion poll in Greece showed that 46.8% of the respondents blame the current government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis as well as all the previous governments for the Tempi train disaster, local media reported on Wednesday.

Only 13% believed that only the incumbent government is primarily responsible.

Only 8.8% found the stationmaster responsible, while 8.5% said that the Transport Ministry and former Transport Minister Kostas A. Karamanlis were to blame.

Another 5.6% blamed the previous governments, 5.3% the railway network owner OSE and operator TRAINOSE, 3.6% the Railway Regulatory Authority and 2.5% the Hellenic Train.

The poll conducted by MRB on behalf of Open tv mentioned that the ruling New Democracy party lead has narrowed down over main opposition party Syriza with only 2.9% difference.

Specifically, New Democracy came first with 27.4% (down from 30.2%), SYRIZA at 24.5% (up from 24.

3%) and PASOK-Movement for Change at 9%, while the Greek Communist party KKE and Greek Solution remained the same with, 5.1%, and 4.5% respectively.

Yanis Varoufakis's party Mera25 saw a slight increase of one point to 3.9%.

17.4% of the respondents said they were undecided on who to vote for in the upcoming general elections, with more than half 55.6% saying that the train accident will affect the way they vote.

Mitsotakis still narrowly holds the first place with 33.8% of the respondents saying he is the most suitable prime minister, while 29.3% saying that Alexis Tsipras is.

According to the poll, 63.4% of the respondents said they were angry over the present and the future of the country, while 35% said they felt fear.

On Feb. 28, a passenger train collided with a freight train around the town of Tempi in the northern Larissa area.

The official death toll stands at 57, including many university students and nine train crew members.

