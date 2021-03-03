UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Allocates 27 Bln Euros To Support Economy In Past Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Greece allocates 27 bln euros to support economy in past year

ATHENS, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The Greek state has allocated about 27 billion Euros (32.4 billion U.S. Dollars) over the past year to support businesses and households to cope with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Finance Ministry said.

The figure includes unemployment benefits, tax cuts, state contribution for social security funds and a series of other interventions to ease the burden of loans and rents for affected households and businesses, local news website new-sit.gr reported on Wednesday.

Support measures will continue in the coming months, the ministry said in a press statement, noting that Greece will have at her disposal also a total of 32 billion euros from the new EU recovery fund to overcome the new challenge.

The turnover of enterprises and activities of the Greek economy as a whole in 2020 dropped to 266 billion euros from 307 billion euros in 2019 and gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 11.7 percent in the 3rd quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

Greece had just emerged from a severe decade-long debt crisis which brought it to the brink of bankruptcy, when the novel corona-virus pandemic hit the country on Feb. 26, 2020. (1 euro = 1.2 U.S. dollars)

Related Topics

Same Greece Euro 2019 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

Amazon Prime apologizes from Hindus over Tandav co ..

12 minutes ago

Consultative workshop held on antimicrobial resist ..

3 minutes ago

Study tour of differently abled children

3 minutes ago

ISS Leaks May Be Caused by Metal Fatigue, Micromet ..

3 minutes ago

Brussels wants EU deficit rules suspended until 20 ..

3 minutes ago

6.3-magnitude earthquake hits central Greece

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.