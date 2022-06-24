Greece announces 2nd COVID-19 booster for people over 30 as new cases rise

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Greece is offering a second COVID-19 booster shot for people aged 30 and above beginning next week.

According to Greek national news agency AMNA, the country's vaccination authorities reiterated a "strong recommendation" that those aged 60 and above get a second booster shot.

Appointments for that age category have been available since early April this year.

The announcement came as the number of new daily infections has been rising in June.

Greece confirmed 10,474 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Thursday. Moreover, 17 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, and 88 patients were on ventilators in hospitals nationwide.