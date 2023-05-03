Greece bans party linked to neo-Nazi group from May vote

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Athens, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Greece's Supreme Court on Tuesday banned a party linked to the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn group from contesting the May 21 general election, a legal source said.

The far-right Hellenes party of Ilias Kasidiaris, a convicted leader of the now disbanded Golden Dawn party, will not be able to field candidates, the court's assembly ruled by a majority of nine to one.

The small nationalist party Hellenes was formed in 2020 by Kasidiaris, the former spokesman and lawmaker of Golden Dawn, a few months before he was sent to prison.

He was among several top Golden Dawn members handed heavy prison sentences in October 2020 by a court that labelled the neo-Nazi party a criminal organisation.

Kasidiaris was among nearly 60 Golden Dawn members convicted in 2020 of the murder of anti-fascist rapper Pavlos Fyssas and other crimes including murder, assault and running a criminal organisation.