Greece begins moving migrants to new 'closed' camp

Samos, Greece, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Greece on Monday began moving asylum seekers to the first of several new EU-funded "closed" camps on its islands, despite activists complaining that controls on access are too harsh.

A double barbed-wire fence surrounds the camp on Samos island, a facility for 3,000 people that also has surveillance cameras, X-ray scanners and magnetic doors.

During the migrant crisis in 2015 and 2016, the previous camp on Samos sheltered nearly 7,000 asylum seekers despite being built to take just 680, and campaigners had long denounced conditions as deplorable.

"Today is a historic day... a day of joy for us," Manos Logothetis of the Greek migration ministry told state tv ERT on Samos.

Logothetis told AFP that out of some 400 people at the current Vathy camp at Samos, 270 have said they want to move to the new Zervou facility.