Greece boss Van 't Schip slams 'identity problem' as top clubs pick foreigners

Athens, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Greece coach John van 't Schip criticised the country's top clubs on Monday for failing to give gametime to local players during the weekend's Greek Super League matches.

Champions Olympiakos started with two Greeks in their lineup, AEK had three, Panathinaikos two and the two Thessaloniki clubs PAOK and Aris did not have any.

"The 'big' 5 teams #Panathinaikos #PAOK #AEK #Olympiacos #ARIS put in there (sic) starting line ups of the first round in the Greek #superleague all together only 7!!! Greek players.

..an average of 1.4 player a team," the 57-year-old Dutch Canadian said on Twitter.

"Greek football clearly has an identity problem!" he added.

Olympiakos have 20 foreigners and 12 Greeks in their squad.

Panathinaikos have 18 foreigners and 16 Greeks, AEK have 20 foreigners and 14 Greeks, PAOK have 22 foreigners and just seven Greeks and Aris have 23 foreigners and seven Greeks.

The Greek Association of Professional Football Players said that 53.6 percent of the players in the Super League this season are foreigners.