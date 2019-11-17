UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Braces For Violence-prone Annual Demo

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 10:10 AM

Greece braces for violence-prone annual demo

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Five thousand police will deploy in Athens on Sunday for an annual demonstration marking the anniversary of a 1973 anti-junta uprising that regularly descends into violence, authorities say.

This year the protest looks set to be dominated by opposition to the new conservative government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, elected in July on a pledge to strengthen law and order.

The demonstration marks the 46th anniversary of a student uprising at the Athens Polytechnic against the US-backed military dictatorship that ruled Greece at the time.

In recent years, demonstrators have used the anniversary to voice opposition to US "imperialism", and the harsh austerity measures imposed on Greece by international creditors after the global financial crisis.

Mitsotakis's administration has already come under fire over police operations against anarchist squats and demonstrators.

There is also tension over a recent amendment to facilitate police checks in universities, which has prompted several student demonstrations.

"We need to be careful these days, and (public) comments must be guarded," the Polytechnic's rector Andreas Bantouvas said this week.

"We will be there with 5,000 officers," police unionist Stavros Balaskas told Ellada radio.

Athens mayor Kostas Bakoyannis urged respect for the city.

"On this anniversary, let's send out the right message. A shared message about memory. We should not obscure the essence which is the struggle of youth for democracy. On this anniversary, let's show respect toward the city," he said in a Facebook message on Friday.

Related Topics

Fire Protest Police Law And Order Democracy Facebook Student Athens Greece July Sunday Dictator Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 17, 2019 in Pakistan

55 seconds ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi

10 hours ago

UAE hosts first tripartite meeting with Cyprus and ..

11 hours ago

US Will Extend Respite for China's Huawei to Coope ..

11 hours ago

EPD holds meeting with Brick-Kiln Association

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.