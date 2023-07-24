Open Menu

Greece Bridge Collapse Kills One, Injures Eight

Faizan Hashmi Published July 24, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Greece bridge collapse kills one, injures eight

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :The collapse of a bridge undergoing works in western Greece on Sunday killed one person and wounded eight others, Greek authorities said.

Three people were arrested Sunday evening while efforts were in full swing to rescue at least two people from under the debris, ERT tv reported.

Athens news Agency, citing police, reported that one of those arrested is the project's security officer and the other two were workers at the site.

The fire department said it was called out shortly after midday local time when part of a bridge collapsed in Patras, in the Proastio area on the road to the capital Athens.

Eight injured were taken to hospitals and one person was killed in the collapse, the fire department said.

Some 35 firefighters and 12 vehicles were rushed to the scene, as well as drones and special rescue vehicles.

Fire department spokesman Vassilis Vathrakogiannis said traffic had been closed on the bridge since July 20 "due to demolition work for the reconstruction of the lower crossing".

The reasons for the collapse of the bridge, which links Patras port on the Peloponnese peninsula in southwestern Greece to Athens, were not immediately clear.

Efthymios Lekkas, president of the Earthquake Protection Organization OASP, told ERT television that the bridge had stability problems that were known to the authorities.

Restoration work began in 2021 at a cost of over six million Euros, according to ERT.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Earthquake Police Vehicles Road Traffic Athens Greece SITE July Sunday TV From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Qura ..

UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Quran in Denmark

6 minutes ago
 UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of D ..

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Confe ..

2 hours ago
 UAE committed to working with international commun ..

UAE committed to working with international community to address global challeng ..

2 hours ago
 Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de ..

Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de France&#039;s Stage 20

4 hours ago
 UAE President participates in International Confer ..

UAE President participates in International Conference on Development and Migrat ..

5 hours ago
 Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#0 ..

Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#039;23

5 hours ago
Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital ..

Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital transformation

5 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on Ju ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversa ..

6 hours ago
 Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed

6 hours ago
 RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

7 hours ago
 PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muham ..

PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous