Greece Coach Schip Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 12:50 AM

Greece coach Schip tests positive for coronavirus

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Greece coach John van 't Schip has tested positive for coronavirus and will self-isolate for two weeks, the country's football federation announced on Tuesday.

"Now is the time to rest and recover. I'm feeling okay with light symptoms," the former Dutch international winger said on the federation's Twitter account.

Schip took over the Greek national side last August on a two-and-a-half year contract and recently led the team to a second-place finish in Nations League Group C3.

The 55-year-old Canadian-born former Genoa and Ajax player played 41 times for the Dutch national team from 1986 to 1995.

After completing his career as a player, Schip coached Dutch clubs PEC Zwolle, Ajax and Twente, as well as Australia's Melbourne City twice, either side of a spell with Guadalajara in Mexico.

He was also the assistant coach for the Netherlands national team from 2004-2008.

