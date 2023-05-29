Greece Congratulates Turkish President Erdogan On Election Victory
Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2023 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Greek caretaker Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas on Monday congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his election victory.
In a congratulatory letter on Erdogan's reelection in the presidential runoff, Sarmas wished peace and prosperity to the Turkish people, said a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.
According to unofficial results, incumbent President Erdogan won the race with 52.16%, while opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.84% of the vote.