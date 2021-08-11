UrduPoint.com

Greece Counts Cost As Island Fire 'slowly Coming Under Control'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 04:50 PM

Edipsos, Greece, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Nearly 900 firefighters were slowly bringing a wildfire under control that has raged for nine days on the Greek island of Evia, authorities said Wednesday, while fresh forces were deployed to fight a massive blaze on the Peloponnese peninsula.

Greece has started to count the cost from wildfires that have scorched their way through thousands of hectares, leaving three dead, hundreds homeless, causing incalculable damage and capsizing the critical tourism season.

The fires have been fanned by the country's worst most severe heatwave in decades and the authorities have pointed the finger at climate change, which experts say increases the intensity and frequency of such extreme weather events.

Algeria has meanwhile become the latest Mediterranean country to be hit by devastating wildfires this summer, with the death toll there rising to 65 on Wednesday after eight people were killed in blazes in Turkey earlier in the month.

A huge multinational force has been deployed to back fire crews on the Greek island Evia, where the town of Istiaia has been under threat for days.

"I think we can say that the fire fronts are slowly coming under control," Istiaia mayor Yiannis Kontzias told state tv ERT.

"Yesterday, we saw the light of the sun for the first time in days," he said, referring to giant smoke clouds that have choked residents and obstructed flights by water-bombing aircraft.

