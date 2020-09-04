Greece denies it has agreed to talks with Turkey on Med tensions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Athens, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Greece denied late Thursday that it had agreed to hold NATO-brokered talks with Turkey to de-escalate tensions in the eastern Mediterranean where they are at odds over maritime borders and gas exploration rights.

"Published information claiming Greece and Turkey have agreed to hold so-called 'technical talks' on de-escalating tensions in the eastern Mediterranean do not correspond to reality," the foreign ministry said.

Earlier NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the two NATO allies had "agreed to enter into technical talks at NATO to establish mechanisms for military de-confliction to reduce the risk of incidents and accidents in the Eastern Mediterranean".