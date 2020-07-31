UrduPoint.com
Greece Enforces Mask-wearing In All Indoor Spaces

Fri 31st July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Greece on Friday announced that masks must be worn in indoor public places, along with other new restrictions after a steady rise in coronavirus infections.

"During all of August, the wearing of masks is compulsory in all indoor areas," deputy minister for civil protection Nikos Hardalias said in an emergency broadcast.

"In recent days, the application of measures has slackened and crowd-gathering has been noticed. This is reflected in a daily rise in infections," he said.

The new requirement includes churches but not restaurants, he said.

Only people with respiratory problems and children under the age of three are exempt, the minister added.

In addition, visits to retirement homes and other institutions hosting vulnerable groups are restricted until August 15, he said.

There is also a limit of 100 guests at weddings, baptisms and funerals, and all summer fairs are cancelled.

The reopening of Greek airports and borders to tourism in June, accompanied by the removal of lockdown restrictions for the general population, has led to the increase in cases.

Greece announced 78 new infections on Friday, following 65 on Thursday and 57 on Wednesday.

Among travellers alone, since July 1, there have been over 340 confirmed infections from nearly 1.3 million arrivals, the civil protection agency said Tuesday.

The government had already announced Tuesday that masks were compulsory again in shops and public services.

