UrduPoint.com

Greece Expresses 'deep Concern' Over Israeli Bulldozing Activity On Jerusalem Patriarchate's Property

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Greece expresses 'deep concern' over Israeli bulldozing activity on Jerusalem patriarchate's property

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Greece expressed "deep concern" Tuesday over the bulldozing of a plot of land by Israeli forces which belongs to the Greek Orthodox Church.

"We reiterate in the strongest terms our continued support for the protection of the property rights and privileges of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Palestinian sources said Sunday that Israeli forces began bulldozing a 5,000-square-meter (1.23-acre) plot of land owned by the patriarchate in Eastern Jerusalem's Silwan neighborhood, which is home to over 60,000 Palestinians.

Last June, the European Union missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah expressed concern over the Israeli settler group Ateret Cohanim's takeover of Greek Orthodox properties in occupied East Jerusalem's Old City.

Related Topics

European Union Jerusalem Ramallah Greece June Sunday Church

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati T ..

RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th January 2023

2 hours ago
 Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next ..

Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next to stagnant, contaminated flo ..

12 hours ago
 Eating One US Freshwater Fish Equals Month of Drin ..

Eating One US Freshwater Fish Equals Month of Drinking 'Forever Chemicals' Water ..

12 hours ago
 Austin to Visit South Korea, Philippines for Talks ..

Austin to Visit South Korea, Philippines for Talks on Indo-Pacific Security - Pe ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.