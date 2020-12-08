UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Extends Lockdown Measures To January 7

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 01:00 AM

Greece extends lockdown measures to January 7

Athens, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Greece on Monday extended its coronavirus lockdown measures until January 7, citing the slow impact of restrictive measures announced a month ago.

The shutdown affects schools, restaurants, clubs, courts and most professional sports. There is also a ban on travel between geographical regions.

Incoming travellers must furnish a negative PCR test and self-quarantine for 10 days.

"The improvement of epidemiological data and the reduction in the virus burden is slow, slower than expected," government spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters.

"The return to normality must be done gradually and safely," he said.

Petsas noted that public mobility was 20 percent higher than during a previous lockdown in the spring.

An exception to the shutdown restrictions will be made for Christmas decoration shops.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday said Christmas parties of nine people maximum would be allowed.

More than 3,000 people have died of the virus in Greece and 600 people are in intensive care.

Over 11,500 people have been infected.

The government spokesman on Monday said the weekly average infection rate was over 1,600 cases compared to over 2,300 a month earlier.

"The national health system is still under pressure," he said.

"We've done the best we could," Mitsotakis told Alpha tv, insisting that the second wave hitting Greece was not related to his decision to open the country to tourism.

The PM dismissed as "a lie" media reports alleging that daily government coronavirus tallies have been distorted because of shoddy bookkeeping at the state health organisation.

"I see the same (tallies)," the PM said. "We have very good data." A magistrate has ordered a preliminary investigation into the media reports.

Vaccines are expected in Greece by early January and the government has said more than 2.1 million people will be able to be inoculated per month.

The vaccine will arrive 48 hours following approval by the European medicines agency at the end of the month, Mitsotakis said.

Vaccination will be on a voluntary basis.

January 7 has been set as a target for schools to reopen, he said.

Related Topics

Sports Christmas Died Same Greece January Media TV Government Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coalition forces destroy explosive-laden Houthi dr ..

6 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed tours tours GITEX Technology Week

2 hours ago

ATM 2021 to attract Israeli exhibitors, visitors

2 hours ago

UAE ranks 16th globally in Open Data Inventory Rep ..

2 hours ago

Russian National Football Team to Face Slovakia, C ..

20 minutes ago

Goldman Sachs, Tesla's Musk eye post-pandemic offi ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.