Greece extends migrant camps virus lockdown

(@FahadShabbir)

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Greece on Saturday announced another extension of a coronavirus lockdown on its packed migrant camps as infections in the country increase and protective measures for the general public return.

The lockdown on camps began on March 21 and is now extended till August 2 "for the prevention of the dispersion of the coronavirus cases", the Migration ministry said Greece, with 194 coronavirus deaths, has so far not been as badly hit as many other European countries -- and there have been no deaths in the migrant camps.

But the presence of more than 32,000 asylum seekers on the five Aegean islands -- in camps with a capacity of 5,400 -- has caused major friction with local communities.

The touristic reopening of the country and the relaxation of some anti-virus measures have also sparked a increase in cases.

The average of new cases has risen to 35 per day, while the period from 8th to 15th of July was 25.

Greek authorities are already handling several confirmed virus cases in holiday areas after reopening regional airports to international flights on July 1.

It has also demanding travellers crossing its land border with Bulgaria, the sole border crossing to tourists, provide proof they have tested negative for coronavirus.

Late on Friday, Greek authorities announced that face masks for all in supermarkets will be mandatory as of Saturday while open festivals were banned until the end of July.