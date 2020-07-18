UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Extends Migrant Camps Virus Lockdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Greece extends migrant camps virus lockdown

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Greece on Saturday announced another extension of a coronavirus lockdown on its packed migrant camps as infections in the country increase and protective measures for the general public return.

The lockdown on camps began on March 21 and is now extended till August 2 "for the prevention of the dispersion of the coronavirus cases", the Migration ministry said Greece, with 194 coronavirus deaths, has so far not been as badly hit as many other European countries -- and there have been no deaths in the migrant camps.

But the presence of more than 32,000 asylum seekers on the five Aegean islands -- in camps with a capacity of 5,400 -- has caused major friction with local communities.

The touristic reopening of the country and the relaxation of some anti-virus measures have also sparked a increase in cases.

The average of new cases has risen to 35 per day, while the period from 8th to 15th of July was 25.

Greek authorities are already handling several confirmed virus cases in holiday areas after reopening regional airports to international flights on July 1.

It has also demanding travellers crossing its land border with Bulgaria, the sole border crossing to tourists, provide proof they have tested negative for coronavirus.

Late on Friday, Greek authorities announced that face masks for all in supermarkets will be mandatory as of Saturday while open festivals were banned until the end of July.

Related Topics

Bulgaria Greece March July August Border All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rupee depreciates against US dollar in interbank a ..

11 minutes ago

DRAP approves 7 per cent increase in prices of ess ..

25 minutes ago

COVID-19 infects 2580 policemen, including 16 died ..

3 minutes ago

AAC visits vegetables markets, checks rates

3 minutes ago

Rising trend continues 32 fresh COVID-19 positive ..

3 minutes ago

Twitter says hackers 'manipulated' employees to ac ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.