Open Menu

Greece Facing Longest Heatwave On Record While Record Highs Hit US

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 22, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Greece facing longest heatwave on record while record highs hit US

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Greece was Saturday facing its hottest July weekend in 50 years, with temperatures forecast to soar above 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), while a record-breaking heatwave stretching across the southern United States was expected to expand in the coming days.

Tens of millions of people in the northern hemisphere have been suffering through intense heat this summer as the world appears headed for its hottest July on record.

As temperature records tumble, experts have pointed the finger at climate change driven by the burning of fossil fuels, saying global warming is playing a key role in destructive weather.

Already 11 days into its heatwave, Greece's national weather institute warned reprieve was still days away, setting this up to be the longest hot spell the country has ever seen.

"According to the data, we will probably go through 16-17 days of a heatwave, which has never happened before in our country," Kostas Lagouvardos, the director of research at the National Observatory, told ERT television Saturday.

The previous heatwave record in Greece was set in 1987 when scorching temperatures of over 39C lasted 11 days.

Across the southern United States, about 80 million Americans will swelter in temperatures of 41C and above this weekend, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

The country's worst heat of up to 46C is forecast for Phoenix, Arizona, which has seen a record-breaking three weeks in a row of highs above 43C.

Tourists, meanwhile, have been flocking to Death Valley National Park, which straddles the border between California and Nevada, to post selfies with a temperature display outside the visitor center.

Many are hoping to see it break a world record of 56.7C, which was set in July 1913 but was likely the result of a faulty measurement, according to several meteorologists.

Related Topics

Weather World Phoenix United States Greece July Border Post TV Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Police concludes &#039;Positive Spirit&#039; ..

Dubai Police concludes &#039;Positive Spirit&#039; Tournament for inmates

34 minutes ago
 Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s ..

Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s Bilosti Racetrack

49 minutes ago
 Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience C ..

Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience Cool Photography with New vivo ..

1 hour ago
 Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary Nation ..

Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the impleme ..

1 hour ago
 PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharq ..

PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharqpur

2 hours ago
 Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

2 hours ago
LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBA ..

LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBAS – Lahore University of Bio ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility ..

DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility by joining CharIN as a core me ..

2 hours ago
 Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

3 hours ago
 PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana ref ..

PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana reference case: Tarar

4 hours ago
 Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power b ..

Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power base tariff

4 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways ..

Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous