UrduPoint.com

Greece Hands Over Olympic Flame To Beijing 2022 Hosts

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 03:00 PM

Greece hands over Olympic flame to Beijing 2022 hosts

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Greece on Tuesday handed over the Olympic flame to organisers of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, a day after the lighting ceremony was disrupted by activists calling for the event to be postponed.

Hellenic Olympic Committee chief Spyros Kapralos gave the Olympic torch to the vice-president of Beijing 2022 and vice-president of the Chinese Olympic Committee Yu Zaiqing at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, where the ancient Games were revived in 1896.

Related Topics

China Beijing Athens Greece Olympics Event

