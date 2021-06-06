UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Highlights Marine Plastic Pollution On World Environment Day

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 12:20 PM

Greece highlights marine plastic pollution on World Environment Day

ATHENS, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Greece is highlighting marine plastic pollution as it marks World Environment Day, which falls on June 5, and World Oceans Day on June 8, with the Shipping Ministry launching a project to clean up eight Greek ports.

In cooperation with Enaleia, a local social start-up that helps recycle and upcycle marine plastic waste since 2016, the ministry also plans to turn retrieved waste into useful products like benches and recycling bins that will be placed across these ports.

The aim of the project, which is under the global Clean Seas Campaign of the United Nations, is to raise awareness and motivate more people to take action against marine plastic pollution, Lefteris Arapakis, co-founder of Enaleia, told Xinhua on Saturday during a cleanup at Rafina port, some 30 km east of Athens, as divers were retrieving car tires, plastics and face masks from the waters.

Arapakis, one of the UN Environment Program's (UNEP) seven Young Champions of the Earth for 2020, and his team have been collaborating with over 700 fishermen in Greece, Italy, Spain, Turkey and Egypt under the Mediterranean Cleanup project in recent years, collecting tons of waste on a daily basis that end up in recycling factories.

Related Topics

World United Nations Turkey Egypt Car Young Athens Spain Italy Greece June 2016 2020 From

Recent Stories

UAE sends 960 tonnes of urgent food, medical suppl ..

12 minutes ago

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan over victim ..

12 minutes ago

Ministry of Health approves &#039;green pass&#039; ..

12 minutes ago

US Supreme Court Agrees to Take Up Case Concerning ..

3 minutes ago

Brussels Drops Mask Rule Outdoors on June 9 - City ..

3 minutes ago

PM, UK counterpart discuss bilateral ties, Afghan ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.