Greece, N Macedonia Sign Natural Gas Pipeline Agreement

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

Greece, N Macedonia sign natural gas pipeline agreement

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) --:Greece and North Macedonia signed an agreement here on Friday for the construction of a pipeline that will interconnect the two countries' natural gas grids, the Greek national news agency AMNA reported.

The document was signed by Greek Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas and North Macedonia's Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi in the presence of the Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Zoran Zaev, and other officials.

The 123-kilometer pipeline will be capable of transporting at least 1.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year. The project is worth 110 million Euros (130.6 million U.S. Dollars), according to a press release from the Greek ministry.

The pipeline will enhance Greece's geopolitical role as a regional natural gas hub and will help North Macedonia reduce its environmental footprint and decarbonize its economy, the Greek minister said.

