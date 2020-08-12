UrduPoint.com
Greece Posts Its Highest Daily Number Of Virus Cases

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

Greece posts its highest daily number of virus cases

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Greece on Wednesday registered 262 new COVID-19 infections, the highest figure since the pandemic began and part of a steadily rising trend this month.

The public health organisation also said two more people had died, bringing the total virus death toll to 216.

The number of patients under intensive care has nearly doubled, with 24 reported Wednesday from 13 last week.

Authorities have blamed the spike in infections to the flouting of social distancing rules in restaurants, bars and public gatherings.

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said earlier that the average age of those infected in August had dropped to 36 years old.

"It can happen even if you're young and think you're invulnerable," Kikilias tweeted.

The Greek government on Monday announced a night curfew for restaurants and bars in some of its top tourist destinations.

New entry restrictions for Balkan arrivals and flight passengers from several EU countries were also unveiled.

