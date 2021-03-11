UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Raises 812.5 Mln Euros In Treasury Bills Auction

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

Greece raises 812.5 mln euros in treasury bills auction

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Greece raised 812.5 million Euros (967 million U.S. Dollars) auctioning 52-week treasury bills on Wednesday, the country's Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) said.

The bills were sold at a minus 0.22 percent yield, down from minus 0.

26 percent secured during the previous similar auction on Dec. 9, 2020, according to an e-mailed press release.

Greece exited in August 2018 the last of the bailout programs implemented since 2010 to keep the debt-ridden country afloat.

Shut out of the bond markets since 2010 after the start of an acute debt crisis, Greece is gradually returning to the markets.

Related Topics

Greece August 2018 2020 Market From Million

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala o ..

16 minutes ago

Zimbabwe Counts on Russia to Bridge Gap in Agricul ..

15 minutes ago

Responsibility of lawmakers to work for strengthen ..

15 minutes ago

UAE’s economy shows remarkable ability to overco ..

31 minutes ago

Russia Invited Zimbabwean Defense Minister to Mili ..

15 minutes ago

Peru receives 117,000 vaccine doses from COVAX fac ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.