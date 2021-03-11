Greece raises 812.5 mln euros in treasury bills auction

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Greece raised 812.5 million Euros (967 million U.S. Dollars) auctioning 52-week treasury bills on Wednesday, the country's Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) said.

The bills were sold at a minus 0.22 percent yield, down from minus 0.

26 percent secured during the previous similar auction on Dec. 9, 2020, according to an e-mailed press release.

Greece exited in August 2018 the last of the bailout programs implemented since 2010 to keep the debt-ridden country afloat.

Shut out of the bond markets since 2010 after the start of an acute debt crisis, Greece is gradually returning to the markets.