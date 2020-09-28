UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Records First Virus Death In Migrant Camp

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 12:01 AM

Greece records first virus death in migrant camp

Athens, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Greek officials on Sunday announced the first coronavirus death of a migrant living in a camp in Greece.

The victim was a 61-year-old father-of-two from Afghanistan who had been living in the Malakassa camp near Athens, the asylum ministry said. He died while being treated in a hospital in Athens.

Malakassa along with Schisto and Elaionas camps that are near Athens were placed in quarantine in early September as concerns mounted over the spread of Covid-19 among thousands of asylum-seekers living in squalid conditions in Greece.

Greece's migrant camps have technically been under lockdown since March, with restrictions on who can leave and enter, prompting criticism from rights groups.

On Lesbos, following the destruction of the Moria camp in fires earlier this month, more than 240 asylum-seekers transferred to a temporary camp have contracted coronavirus.

Greek authorities on Sunday announced 218 new coronavirus cases and three deaths including that of the migrant.

Since the start of the pandemic, 379 people have died of the virus in Greece, with an average age of 78. Sixty-eight people are currently in intensive care.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Died Athens Greece March September Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US$50m UAE-Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund to exte ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre hosts web ..

36 minutes ago

Industry leaders to address recovery of aviation, ..

1 hour ago

Construction begins on hurricane-resistant clean e ..

1 hour ago

UAE&#039;s MeznSat set for launch from Russia tomo ..

2 hours ago

AED17.2 bn investments in bonds by Abu Dhabi-based ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.