UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Records More Than 5,000 Coronavirus Infections

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 01:40 AM

Greece records more than 5,000 coronavirus infections

Athens, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Greece on Thursday recorded more than 5,000 coronavirus cases after a spurt in new infections that sparked a "wake-up week".

The national public health organisation announced 153 cases over the last 24 hours, raising the total to over 5,100. There have been 210 deaths so far.

The highest amount of daily cases announced was 156 on April 21, following a mass outbreak at a migrant hotel near Athens.

Late on Thursday, the civil protection agency announced emergency restrictions on the small holiday island of Poros near Athens.

These include a night curfew for all restaurants and bars to August 17 and a ban on fairs and open markets after over a dozen cases were reported on the island.

A ban on gatherings of over nine people was declared on Poros, even inside homes, and masks have been made obligatory both outdoors and indoors.

Greece on Wednesday announced a "wake-up week" on COVID-19, tightening restrictions after the steady rise in mostly domestic infections.

Officials have blamed the increase on overcrowding in clubs and social events.

Only 10 percent of cases in Greece can be traced to foreign arrivals, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Earlier Thursday, the government said Greece's land borders would close at night to travellers, except one crossing with Bulgaria.

"We have located three sources of concern: very regular crossings from Balkan countries by ethnic Greeks and residence permit holders... social gatherings, including clubbing youths, weddings and baptisms, and public transport," Petsas said.

The public protection agency last week said masks must be worn in all indoor public areas, and visits to retirement homes and other institutions hosting vulnerable groups are restricted until August 15.

A limit of 100 guests was also set for weddings, baptisms and funerals, and summer fairs were cancelled.

Mitsotakis has already ruled out a general lockdown after gradually reopening the economy in May and starting to accept foreign arrivals in June to salvage part of the tourism season that is vital to the economy.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Hotel Athens Bulgaria Greece April May June August Market All From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Says Belgazprombank Case Involving Baba ..

29 minutes ago

US Imposes Libya Sanctions on 3 Individuals, Entit ..

29 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED8.2 bn in market cap Thursday

3 hours ago

Armed Man Takes Hostages at Bank Branch in France' ..

29 minutes ago

Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa family heads for huge electi ..

29 minutes ago

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.