Greece Recovers Picasso Stolen In 2012: Police

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 10:50 AM

Greece recovers Picasso stolen in 2012: police

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Police in Greece have recovered a Picasso painting stolen in 2012 from the National Gallery, and arrested a suspect in the theft, authorities said late Monday.

'Head of a Woman', gifted by Pablo Picasso to Greece in 1949, was recovered in the rural area of Keratea, some 45 kilometres (28 miles) southeast of Athens, state agency ANA said.

Another stolen painting, Piet Montrian's 'Stammer Windmill', was also found, the agency said.

Officials are to give details on the case later Tuesday, the culture ministry said.

Two men are believed to have broken into the National Gallery in 2012, cutting the paintings from their frames.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

