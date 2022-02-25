Greece recovers stolen antiquities

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Greece has recovered more than 50 antiquities, most of them seized from the collection of a billionaire US art collector and philanthropist, the culture ministry said Friday.

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, who attended a handover ceremony in New York on Wednesday, said in a statement that 47 items came from the collection of philanthropist Michael Steinhardt.

"This is a day of great happiness for Greece," she said, adding that the restitution sent a "resounding message...that sooner or later, illegal transactions will be uncovered."Another eight items came from illegal digs in the central Greek region of Thessaly, the ministry said.

US Justice Department officials in December said that Steinhardt had returned 180 works of art and antiquities stolen from around the world that are estimated to be worth $70 million ($62 million).