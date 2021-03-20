UrduPoint.com
Greece Relaxes Lockdown To Cut Indoor Covid-19 Infections

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Greece relaxes lockdown to cut indoor Covid-19 infections

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Greece on Friday said it would relax a four-month coronavirus lockdown by allowing visits to archaeological sites and parks in an effort to reduce indoor infections, while boosting rapid tests.

"We are allowing more outdoor activities...(as) indoor gatherings favour the spread of the virus," Akis Skertsos, deputy minister to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, told a news teleconference.

Archaeological sites and parks will reopen from Monday, but only to small groups of people who live nearby and are able to walk or cycle there.

Hair salons will be allowed to resume operation.

Cathedrals will also be allowed to reopen to limited numbers on three major religious celebrations in March.

And free rapid tests will be available to the entire population on a weekly basis from pharmacies later in March, said Skertsos.

Over 233,000 coronavirus cases and over 7,300 deaths have been recorded in Greece since the start of the pandemic, which officials on Friday said shows no sign of abating.

"Pressure on the health system continues to grow, without signs of stabilising," said Gikas Magiorkinis, a member of the health ministry's coronavirus committee.

Eighty-five percent of active cases in March were traced to the British virus variant, Skertsos said.

The lockdown was originally imposed in November, with some exceptions made around the Christmas shopping season.

The government this month enlisted several private sector and army hospitals to help reduce the strain on the public health system.

This week, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias called on private-sector doctors to reinforce Covid-19 wards in public hospitals.

Over 4,600 people are hospitalised with coronavirus symptoms nationwide, Kikilias said Wednesday.

