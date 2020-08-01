UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Reopens Six Ports To Cruise Ships

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 02:30 PM

Greece reopens six ports to cruise ships

Athens, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Greece on Saturday reopened six of its main ports to cruise ships for the first time in the coronavirus-shortened tourism season, but no ships are expected before three weeks.

In a letter to the Cruise Lines International Association and three major cruise operators early this week, Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis said the ports of Piraeus in Athens, Rhodes, Iraklio, Volos, Corfu and Katakolo would accept passengers, state agency ANA reported.

After docking at one of the six ports, cruise ships will be able to travel elsewhere in Greece, depending on local coronavirus conditions.

But shipping minister Giannis Plakiotakis said on Thursday that cruises would only restart after August 20.

He said foreign cruise lines had expressed their interest in operating in Greek waters but that "cruises are an international operation and face serious problems because of the coronavirus".

With a quarter of the economy dependent on tourism, Greece has sought to capitalise on its relatively low infection rate to bring in visitors.

So far officials have announced nearly 4,500 infections and 206 deaths.

Last month, Greece began to reopen its land borders to select countries, before allowing mostly European flights to all its airports on July 1.

Since then, there have been over 340 confirmed infections among nearly 1.3 million incoming travellers, the civil protection agency said Tuesday.

But demand is below expectations: The occupancy rate of Greek hotels is only a fifth, according to the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels, and local cruise operators do not expect bookings before September.

Related Topics

Volos Iraklio Athens Greece Chamber July August September All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Following first criticality phase, FANR will conti ..

2 hours ago

BREAKING: Safe start-up of Unit 1 of Barakah Nucle ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 1 August 2020

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

ADDED directs businesses follow precautionary meas ..

14 hours ago

MoHAP conducts 54,727 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.