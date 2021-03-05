UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Rocked By New 5.9 Quake Near City Of Larissa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 01:40 AM

Greece rocked by new 5.9 quake near city of Larissa

Athens, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :A new 5.9 magnitude quake hit central Greece near the city of Larissa on Thursday, the same region where an even stronger tremor left 11 people injured the day before, the Athens seismological observatory said.

No injuries were immediately reported from the new quake, which was felt 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Elassona, near Larissa, the observatory said.

But rescue services said there were rock falls and new damage to buildings already weakened by the previous quake.

And the state television channel ERT showed footage of panicked residents on the streets.

The observatory described the tremor as "very strong" and said it occurred at 8:38 pm (1838 GMT) some 16 kilometres from Elassona and 244 kilometres north of Athens.

The head of Greece's quake protection authority, Efthymis Lekkas, told Skai radio that the new tremor was around five kilometres from the epicentre of the quake on Wednesday.

Greece is located on a number of fault lines, and is sporadically hit by earthquakes. But they mostly occur at sea and do not cause casualties.

In October, a 7.0 magnitude quake struck in the Aegean Sea between the Greek island of Samos and the city of Izmir in western Turkey. Two teenagers died on the island of Samos in a building collapse.

Related Topics

Injured Turkey Died Larissa Athens Same Izmir Greece October TV From

Recent Stories

Retired Emirati banker rules the roost at Fazza Ch ..

1 hour ago

Global Village breaks 16th Guinness World Records ..

2 hours ago

Pope’s visit to Iraq promotes values of human fr ..

2 hours ago

Israel starts vaccinating Palestinians with work p ..

2 hours ago

How vaccines became ammunition in global diplomacy ..

2 hours ago

UAE aids battle against COVID-19 in Sudan with con ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.