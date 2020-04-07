UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Sees April As Decisive For Beating Virus

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Greece sees April as decisive for beating virus

Athens, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Greece said Monday it hoped to be able to lift some COVID-19 restrictions next month -- if the public respects the current lockdown until then.

"April will be the hardest and most decisive month," government spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters in a conference call briefing.

"By staying home in April, we will be able in May to enjoy the first results of our responsible attitude," said Petsas.

Whereas neighbouring Italy has been the European country hardest hit by the new coronavirus, Greece has to date come off comparatively lightly.

Up to Monday evening, the country -- despite suffering badly from the effects of a decade-long financial crisis -- has officially reported 1,755 confirmed coronavirus cases and 79 fatalities.

However deputy minister for civil protection Nikos Hardalias warned against over-optimism.

Giving Monday's latest update on fatalities and cases, Hardalias cautioned that "any discussion on the gradual lifting of (lockdown) measures is premature".

Greece took strict measures to stem the pandemic after the first death was reported in the country on March 12.

Schools, archaeological sites, museums, cafes, bars and hotels gradually closed thereafter before a general lockdown was imposed and extended until April 27.

Petsas said the "strict and difficult measures" had helped Greece limit the virus's spread, adding that, come May, the country could hope for a "return to normality" if it avoided "mistakes which could compromise" its efforts so far.

The lockdown will deprive Greeks of their traditional Orthodox Easter festivities on April 19, the country's most popular religious holiday.

Petsas said the government is considering a church proposal for Easter services to be held behind closed doors.

Athens also hopes to find a way of maintaining the Holy Light ceremony from Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre -- by tradition the "Holy Fire" is taken from the church to other Orthodox communities across the world.

Petsas was critical, however, of worshippers who secretly tried to attend church services over the weekend despite the lockdown.

"This phenomenon has nothing to do with faith but with fanaticism," he said.

The Greek government also has to deal with preventing a coronavirus outbreak in camps hosting thousands of migrants in often dire conditions.

Athens quarantined two camps near Athens in recent days after around two dozen coronavirus cases were confirmed there.

"Efforts to protect migrants and refugees are intensified," Petsas said. "Sanitary stations are being built, isolation areas are being created and exits are being restricted."

Related Topics

Fire World Athens Jerusalem Italy Greece March April May Church From Government Refugee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Nepal review ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guinea discuss rel ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Kyrgyzstan review ..

1 hour ago

UAE stock markets close on positive note driven by ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Airline starts operating flights to bring ..

2 hours ago

Renewables account for almost three-quarters of ne ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.