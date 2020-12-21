UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Sees Drop In Daily COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 11:50 AM

Greece sees drop in daily COVID-19 cases

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Greece recorded a significant drop in its daily coronavirus cases, registering 588 infections Sunday, according to health authorities.

Yesterday, health authorities reported 901 cases, while the day before, officials announced 916 infections.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country since the start of the pandemic is now 131,070, of which 5,211 are linked to travelling abroad.

In the last 24 hours, 70 people died of the virus, while 58 deaths were recorded yesterday.

The country's death toll now stands at 4,172.

Earlier in the day, the center of Athens resembled pre-coronavirus times as masses of people gathered in Syntagma Square.

Police used megaphones to urge them to disperse and follow the government's restrictions on public gatherings.

On Thursday, three cities with high infection rates in Greece's West Attica region were placed under a hard lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the Civil Protection Secretariat announced that a seven-day quarantine will be imposed on anyone arriving in Greece from the UK over fears of a new fast-moving strain of the virus now in London.

A three-day quarantine continues to be in place for arrivals from any other country.

Related Topics

Died London Athens United Kingdom Greece Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Neelum Munir defeats COVID-19, Thanks fans for pra ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 62 more deaths due to COVID-19

21 minutes ago

Karachi’s urban flooding a consequence of multip ..

22 minutes ago

SMEs in UAE receive more than AED 420 million trad ..

24 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes 665 training programs in 9 ..

27 minutes ago

Poland’s Goczol and Kolaric of Serbia top the Ex ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.