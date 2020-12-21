Greece sees drop in daily COVID-19 cases

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Greece recorded a significant drop in its daily coronavirus cases, registering 588 infections Sunday, according to health authorities.

Yesterday, health authorities reported 901 cases, while the day before, officials announced 916 infections.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country since the start of the pandemic is now 131,070, of which 5,211 are linked to travelling abroad.

In the last 24 hours, 70 people died of the virus, while 58 deaths were recorded yesterday.

The country's death toll now stands at 4,172.

Earlier in the day, the center of Athens resembled pre-coronavirus times as masses of people gathered in Syntagma Square.

Police used megaphones to urge them to disperse and follow the government's restrictions on public gatherings.

On Thursday, three cities with high infection rates in Greece's West Attica region were placed under a hard lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the Civil Protection Secretariat announced that a seven-day quarantine will be imposed on anyone arriving in Greece from the UK over fears of a new fast-moving strain of the virus now in London.

A three-day quarantine continues to be in place for arrivals from any other country.