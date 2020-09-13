Greece sees end to Lesbos migrant crisis within a week

(@FahadShabbir)

Lesbos Island, Greece, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Greece said Sunday it hoped thousands of asylum seekers left homeless by fires at Europe's largest migrant camp could be rehoused within a week to end a crisis that has seen protesters clash with police.

Asylum-seekers -- including the elderly and very young children -- have been sleeping rough on Lesbos island since Wednesday, when some 11,000 fled the overcrowded Moria camp after it was gutted in apparent arson attacks.

Clashes occurred on Saturday after hundreds of migrants staged a generally peaceful demonstration. Some young men started throwing stones at riot police who responded with tear gas.

Migrants demonstrated again peacefully on Sunday morning, an AFP reporter said.

Authorities have now set up a new 3,000-capacity camp at Kara Tepe, a few kilometres (miles) from the destroyed Moria camp, regularly criticized by the UN and rights groups for overcrowding and dismal sanitary conditions.

"This is a decent provisional structure that will give us the chance to handle the situation until the next stage", Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Sunday.

A new permanent reception and registration center for asylum seekers would avoid "the problems of Moria", he added.

Migration Ministry officials said on Saturday that the plan was to eventually provide tents for all the homeless and accelerate the asylum procedure, with minister Notis Mitarachi saying it would take "five days" to get everyone inside.

But while around 500 migrants had entered Kara Tepe by Sunday afternoon, with more in queues outside, many others remained on the road, hesitant or outright refusing to go in.