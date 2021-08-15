UrduPoint.com

Greece Sees First Fully Vaccinated Covid Death: Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

Greece sees first fully vaccinated Covid death: hospital

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Greece has recorded the first death of a fully vaccinated patient from Covid-19 without underlying symptoms, an official at one of the country's leading hospitals said Sunday.

"We have the first death of a fully vaccinated patient... it was the first among (about) 13,000 deaths in Greece," Nikos Kapravelos, director of one of the intensive care units of Thessaloniki's Papanikolaou hospital, told Open tv.

The man, described by Greek media as a 70-year-old dentist, had no underlying health symptoms, Kapravelos said.

The man had followed all precautions and his wife and children had also been vaccinated, he said.

Over 13,200 people have died of the virus in Greece, with an average age of 78 years.

There is concern that the return of hundreds of thousands of vacationers to cities in the autumn will spark a fourth pandemic wave in the country.

New Covid-19 cases have jumped this past week, hitting over 4,000 on Wednesday from around 2,800 the previous week.

Some infection spikes have been noted in Greek islands. Mykonos went into curfew in July after a flurry of cases. Similar restrictions were imposed in Zakynthos and in two cities in Crete in recent days.

Related Topics

Died Wife Thessaloniki Man Greece July Sunday Media TV All From

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt conclude &#039;Zayed 3&#039; military e ..

UAE, Egypt conclude &#039;Zayed 3&#039; military exercise

1 hour ago
 ADJD licenses second batch of private notaries

ADJD licenses second batch of private notaries

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, 1,419 reco ..

UAE announces 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, 1,419 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Korean Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives Korean Consul-General

2 hours ago
 Russia reports 21,624 new COVID-19 cases, 816 deat ..

Russia reports 21,624 new COVID-19 cases, 816 deaths

2 hours ago
 One Million Arab Coders Initiative invites graduat ..

One Million Arab Coders Initiative invites graduates to participate in $1 millio ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.