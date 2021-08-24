Greece sets new restrictions for unvaccinated, ends free testing

(@FahadShabbir)

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Greece's government on Tuesday announced an array of new restrictions and the end of free testing for those who remain unjabbed against Covid-19 in an effort to boost vaccination rates.

Starting from September 13, unvaccinated employees in the private and public sectors will have to be tested at their own expense once or twice a week, depending on their profession.

University students will also have to pay for two rapid tests a week, while school pupils will be given self-testing kits free of charge.

Free tests at public facilities will be limited only to those who have already been vaccinated or have clear coronavirus symptoms.

The cost of the rapid tests will be set at 10 Euros, a considerable amount for a country where the gross minimum wage is 650 euros.

"These measures are not punitive," Greek Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said.

"They are our duty to all those who went through 18 months of the pandemic carefully, those who lost their shops, jobs, had to work from home to protect themselves." "Do we live or play Russian roulette with the coronavirus?" he asked, adding that more than 90 percent of those in ICU beds in hospitals are unvaccinated.

Under the new rules, only those vaccinated or with immunity certificates will be allowed in cafes, restaurants, clubs and sports venues.

Cinemas, theatres, museums and gyms will be open to those who are unvaccinated, but they will have to come with a negative test taken up to 48 hours before admission.

Earlier this summer, Greece's parliament passed a bill introducing mandatory vaccinations of all health workers, including those working in retirement homes.

Some 5.6 million people, out of a total population of about 10.7 million in Greece, have been fully jabbed.