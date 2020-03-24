UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Severs Contact With Turkey, Suspends UK Flights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

Greece severs contact with Turkey, suspends UK flights

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Greece has suspended flights from Britain and nearly all incoming travel from Turkey, an official said Monday as the official coronavirus death toll rose to 17.

Flights from Britain and all travel from Turkey, except that by Greek nationals, residents and goods, are suspended to April 15, acting government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni told reporters.

The announcement came hours after Greek authorities began enforcing a nationwide lockdown, limiting people to their homes except for essential outings.

Greece has already suspended flights from Italy, Spain and non-EU countries.

Special flights have brought back over 1,000 Greeks, the foreign ministry said Sunday.

Those returning, mainly from other European countries, are going into compulsory 14-day quarantine.

There are 17 recorded deaths and 624 officially announced infections from the coronavirus in Greece, which has a population of 11 million.

The tough new measures mirror similar restrictions rolled out in other European nations, including hard-hit Italy, Spain and France.

Since reporting its first death from the virus on March 12, Greece has gradually rolled out measures to limit gatherings and non-essential travel along with closing schools, shops and entertainment venues.

Related Topics

Turkey France Spain Italy Greece March April Sunday All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

France Registers 860 COVID-19 Deaths, Over 3,000 N ..

1 second ago

Coronavirus Death Toll in France Rises by 186 in P ..

3 seconds ago

Pentagon to Deploy Field Hospitals to Seattle, New ..

4 seconds ago

Russian Finance Ministry Not Planning to Slash 202 ..

40 minutes ago

Hackers Attack Hospital System of Coronavirus-Hit ..

40 minutes ago

UAE calls for all Emirati students studying abroad ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.