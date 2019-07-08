UrduPoint.com
Greece Stands Proud Again After 'painful' Era: New PM Mitsotakis

Athens, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Greece's prime minister-elect Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday said his country will emerge "proudly" from a "painful" era after his conservative party won a general election by a landslide.

"The country proudly raises its head again," he said in a televised address as early results showed his New Democracy party beating the leftist Syriza party of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras by about eight points.

