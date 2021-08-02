UrduPoint.com

Greece Suffering Worst Heatwave For Three Decades: PM

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Greece suffering worst heatwave for three decades: PM

Athens, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Greece is suffering its worst heatwave since 1987, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis warned on Monday, as forecasters said temperatures could hit 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) later.

The intense heat has helped fan wildfires that have destroyed more than 3,000 hectares (7,400 acres) of pine and olive groves in the country's west since Saturday.

