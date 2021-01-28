Greece throws Aegean Airlines coronavirus lifeline

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The Greek government said Thursday it would throw the country's main carrier Aegean Airlines a lifeline of up to 120 million Euros ($146 million) in return for a stake in the company.

Aegean Airlines "will receive state financial support... up to the loss it sustained as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic," government spokesman Christos Tarantilis said after a cabinet meeting.

In return, the carrier will give the Greek state stock warrants worth 11.5 percent of its shares after a capital increase of at least 60 million euros, for a period of two to five years, Tarantilis said.

He noted that the move had already been approved by the European Commission.

In November, Aegean Airlines said it had sustained a net loss of over 187 million euros during the first nine months of 2020 as Greece's vital tourism industry was severely impacted by global travel restrictions.