Greece to allow additional EU flights from June 15: govt

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Greece will allow flights from additional EU destinations, including France, to land without strict quarantine rules from June 15, when Greek airports are to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions, a government official said Saturday.

"It will now depend on airport of origin, not country (of origin)," the official told AFP. Flights from regions badly hit by the virus -- in France and other EU countries -- will be still be subject to quarantine.