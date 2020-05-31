UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece To Allow Additional EU Flights From June 15: Govt

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 02:00 AM

Greece to allow additional EU flights from June 15: govt

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Greece will allow flights from additional EU destinations, including France, to land without strict quarantine rules from June 15, when Greek airports are to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions, a government official said Saturday.

"It will now depend on airport of origin, not country (of origin)," the official told AFP. Flights from regions badly hit by the virus -- in France and other EU countries -- will be still be subject to quarantine.

Related Topics

France Greece June From Government Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egypt reports 1,367 new coronavirus cases

21 minutes ago

Department of Health provides free COVID-19 testin ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to 17,546 ..

51 minutes ago

Jordan announces four new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Oman reports 603 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1618 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.