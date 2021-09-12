UrduPoint.com

Greece To Boost Its 2021 Growth Estimate: PM

Sun 12th September 2021

Thessaloniki, Greece, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Greece will revise its 2021 economic growth estimate to 5.9 percent from 3.6 percent earlier, after an unexpectedly positive second quarter, the prime minister said Saturday.

Seasonally adjusted Greek data earlier in the week showed the economy growing 3.4 percent between the first and second quarters of 2021, and a better-than-expected 16.2 percent year-on-year rate, despite partial lockdowns.

"I am able to announce a revised growth target of 5.9 percent," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a keynote speech at the Thessaloniki International Fair.

Halfway through his four-year term, Mitsotakis is seeking to repair the political damage from summer wildfires and opposition to his government's management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The New Democracy party's lead over the leftist Syriza party fell to 10.1 percent in August from between 12.8 and 16.5 percent in July.

There has been opposition to the mandatory Covid-19 vaccination of all health workers, who are threatened with suspension unless they comply.

Over 5,000 health staff have been sidelined so far, including some 500 doctors according to the health ministry.

Tougher air, sea and rail transport restrictions also come into effect on Monday, with the unvaccinated no longer entitled to free testing.

Over 14,000 people in Greece have died from causes related to the pandemic. Over half of the country's 11 million residents have been fully vaccinated.

