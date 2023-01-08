UrduPoint.com

Greece To Build 140-km-long Steel Wall Along Border With Türkiye: Minister

Published January 08, 2023

GUMULCINE, Greece Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) -:Greece will build a 140-kilometer- (87-mile-) long steel fence along with Meric River, said the country's citizen protection minister on Saturday.

Speaking to local Skai tv, Takis Theodorikakos said his ministry has launched a project on building a fence to prevent migrant crossings.

In December, Greece announced that it would deploy 250 border police to tighten patrol and surveillance measures near the Meric (Evros) region on the Turkish border.

On Tuesday, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry revealed that a Turkish naval drone recorded footage of Greek forces illegally pushing back a boat carrying irregular migrants to Turkish territorial waters.

The illegal Greek pushback was recorded north of the Greek island of Midilli (Lesbos) in the Aegean Sea on Dec. 30, the ministry said in a tweet.

