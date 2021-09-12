UrduPoint.com

Greece To Discuss 5-year US Defence Deal: PM

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 07:20 PM

Greece to discuss 5-year US defence deal: PM

Athens, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Greece and the US are in talks to extend their defence deals by five years, instead of one-year renewals now in force, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday.

"We are discussing a five-year extension to the defence cooperation agreement, so that we don't have to renew it on an annual basis," Mitsotakis told a news conference at the Thessaloniki International Fair.

There would be a "more important US presence in our country, possibly in areas where they currently do not have a presence," he said, without elaborating.

Mitsotakis added that Greek-US strategic cooperation "is at its best level ever".

In 2019, Athens and Washington signed a defence agreement allowing US forces a broader use of Greek military facilities during a visit by then US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

This however "does not shut the door to other strategic agreements", the premier said on Sunday, citing an ongoing "very close" relationship with France.

Greece and France in January signed a 2.

5-billion-euro ($3 billion) deal for 18 Rafale jets -- 12 used and six new -- as part of a burgeoning arms programme to counter Turkish challenges in the eastern Mediterranean.

On Saturday, Mitsotakis said Greece would "soon" purchase an additional six Rafales.

"The first among them will be flying in Greek skies before the end of the year," the PM said, without giving further detail.

The announcement was welcomed Sunday by French Defence Minister Florence Parly, who tweeted: "Together, we are making progress in constructing true European autonomy." Athens also supports efforts by French President Emmanuel Macron to improve the EU's independent operational capabilities, Mitsotakis said on Sunday.

Macron will visit Athens on Friday for a meeting of the Med7 summit of southern EU countries.

Greece spends more than two percent of its national output on defence, the PM said.

Mitsotakis last year announced Greece's most ambitious arms spending programme in two decades, including 15,000 additional troops, frigates, missiles and warplanes.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Defence Minister Washington France Visit Thessaloniki Athens Florence Progress Greece January Sunday 2019 Agreement Best Billion Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs seizes 64 falcons hidden in vegetabl ..

Dubai Customs seizes 64 falcons hidden in vegetable truck at Hatta Border Crossi ..

1 hour ago
 &#039;Eshraqat&#039; represents UAE’s participat ..

&#039;Eshraqat&#039; represents UAE’s participation in promoting and celebrati ..

2 hours ago
 65,574 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

65,574 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 DFM plans to introduce three new equity futures co ..

DFM plans to introduce three new equity futures contracts on 19th September, 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on formation of SMC

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on formation of SMC

2 hours ago
 UAE rolls out AED24 billion private sector Emirati ..

UAE rolls out AED24 billion private sector Emirati Competitiveness Programme

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.